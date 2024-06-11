Dean Capital Management Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,020. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

