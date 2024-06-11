Dean Capital Management Boosts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.