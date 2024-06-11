Dean Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.30. 148,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.