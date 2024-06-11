Dean Capital Management Cuts Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of Waterstone Financial worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,821. The company has a market cap of $230.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 5.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

