Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

