Dean Capital Management Raises Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock traded down $29.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,727.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,350.00 and a 12-month high of $1,899.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,765.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,672.04.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

