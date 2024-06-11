Dean Capital Management Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dean Capital Management raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after buying an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,956,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after buying an additional 178,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after buying an additional 170,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

