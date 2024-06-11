Dean Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dean Capital Management raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the quarter. Heartland Express accounts for about 1.3% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Heartland Express worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 88,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $919,764.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 583,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 93,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $1,010,691.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,008.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 88,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $919,764.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 396,490 shares of company stock worth $4,129,811. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,535. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.01 million, a PE ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

