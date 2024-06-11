Dean Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises about 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.96. 871,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

