Dean Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

DHIL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $412.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.11.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

