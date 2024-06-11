Dean Capital Management Sells 408 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,266,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,696 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7,499.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,640. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $268.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAFT

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.