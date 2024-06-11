Dean Capital Management Sells 851 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,959,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. 6,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

