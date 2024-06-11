Dean Capital Management Takes $1.65 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Prosperity Bancshares makes up 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25,850.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NYSE PB traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 740,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,580. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

