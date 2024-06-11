Decred 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Decred has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $289.65 million and $2.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.97 or 0.00026743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00077376 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011203 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,118,229 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

