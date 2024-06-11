Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Dell Technologies worth $309,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,257,391 shares of company stock worth $723,606,995. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $131.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,165,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

