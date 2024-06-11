Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) CEO Acquires $52,777.20 in Stock

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 318,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,406,000 after buying an additional 171,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,548,000 after buying an additional 130,357 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

