dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.03

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.03 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 27485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.
DNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.03.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
