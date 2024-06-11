Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.25 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 175.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of DM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 392,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,628. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

