Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.25. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 38,798 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,373 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 522,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.