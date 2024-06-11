Develop North (DVNO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on June 28th

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DVNO stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.89). 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 93.57 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.49 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.16. Develop North has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.03.

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

