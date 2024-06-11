Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is True Wealth Design LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,069 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $46,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 1,847,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

