Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

