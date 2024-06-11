DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Head-To-Head Survey

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $17.13 billion N/A $3.74 billion $2.33 8.18 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $712.20 million 1.49 $166.16 million $4.94 5.89

Analyst Ratings

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is more favorable than DNB Bank ASA.

Volatility and Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 19.47% 14.03% 1.03% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 23.58% 15.26% 1.73%

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. beats DNB Bank ASA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides overdraft facilities; leasing services; factoring, supply chain, and receivable purchase financing services; bank guarantee, secure trading, documentary collection, and letter of credit services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, equity and debt capital market, shares and securities, mutual funds and trading, and bonds and commodities; and private financing, as well as equity trading, foreign exchange, interest rates, and risk advisory services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, working capital, trade finance, auto lease and equipment financing, and corporate finance services, as well as act as an estate agents. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing. In addition, the company provides letter of credit comprising import and export letters of credit, and credit discounting and financing, as well as usance payable at sight; stand-by services; bank guarantees, which includes first demand and local guarantees; import and export documentary collection; irrevocable reimbursement undertaking, and canal tolls. Further, it offers liquidity and investment solutions including time deposits, DDA accounts, Yankee certificate of deposits, and EMTN private placement services, as well as supply chain finance services. The company primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

