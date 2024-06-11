DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DOCU opened at $50.99 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,538.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

