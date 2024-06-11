DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $5,670,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $5,598,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,720. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -103.94, a PEG ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

