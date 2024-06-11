DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target Cut to $5.50

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
DouYu International Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of DOYU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.93.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
