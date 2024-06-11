DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target Cut to $5.50

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

DouYu International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DOYU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

About DouYu International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 427,163 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in DouYu International by 30.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 832,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

