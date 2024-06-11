Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

NYSE:NAPA opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 124.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

