Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of Ducommun worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 106.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $57.49. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

