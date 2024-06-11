Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) vs. Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Financial Analysis

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ikena Oncology and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Ikena Oncology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -42.38% -35.91% Dyadic International -347.92% -116.14% -76.15%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $9.16 million 9.33 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.12 Dyadic International $2.90 million 21.17 -$6.80 million ($0.28) -7.50

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ikena Oncology. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ikena Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.