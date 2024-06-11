Dymension Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $387.32 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $387.32 million and approximately $24.78 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,024,325,940 coins and its circulating supply is 175,451,932 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,024,228,720 with 175,341,097 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.30547916 USD and is down -9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $24,374,873.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.