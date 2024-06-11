Eight Capital Analysts Give Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) a C$4.25 Price Target

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 148.54% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Western Copper and Gold
In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$261,250.00. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
