El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 1.0 %

LOCO opened at $10.46 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $325.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 122.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 215,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

