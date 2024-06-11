Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $47.56 million and $1.13 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,969,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

