Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $957.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $925.00 to $957.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $787.53.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,294 shares of company stock worth $397,122,216 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,398,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $8,326,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
