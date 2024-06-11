ELIS (XLS) Price Up 16.8% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $6.20 million and $22,565.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,294.87 or 0.99982048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00088624 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03768359 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46,308.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.