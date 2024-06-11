EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 565.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,471,000 after buying an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.66. The company had a trading volume of 129,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.86. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.79 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

