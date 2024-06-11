enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Down 5.8%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 790,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,252,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EU. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $722.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in enCore Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

