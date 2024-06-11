Energi (NRG) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $862,663.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00046960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,617,688 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

