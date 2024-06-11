Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) President Douglas V. Reynolds Buys 2,000 Shares

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) President Douglas V. Reynolds acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,463,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,814.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ESOA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 171,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Services of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.