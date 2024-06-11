Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) President Douglas V. Reynolds Buys 2,000 Shares

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) President Douglas V. Reynolds acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,463,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,814.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Energy Services of America Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:ESOA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 171,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.49.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Services of America
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Services of America
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.