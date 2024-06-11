Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. 6,123,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,018,144. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

