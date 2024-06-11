EOS Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $217.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000816 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001174 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

