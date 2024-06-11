ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Volume Reaches $23,276.29

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $190.88 million and approximately $23,276.29 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,743.98 or 1.00147930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00089798 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s).

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

