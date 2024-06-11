Ethic Inc. Acquires 9,174 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 4,205,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,397,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

