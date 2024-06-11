Ethic Inc. Buys 6,948 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

