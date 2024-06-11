Ethic Inc. Buys 8,616 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,909. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.30 and its 200-day moving average is $429.73.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

