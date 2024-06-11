Ethic Inc. Buys 8,616 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,909. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.30 and its 200-day moving average is $429.73.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.