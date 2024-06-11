Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,762,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,538,367. The stock has a market cap of $534.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

