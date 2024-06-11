Ethic Inc. Purchases 18,352 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TGT traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.30. 886,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

