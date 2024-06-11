Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.96. The company had a trading volume of 369,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

