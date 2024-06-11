Ethic Inc. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,522,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,623. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.16.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,536,203. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

