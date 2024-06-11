ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:SMHB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.79.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile
